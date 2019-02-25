Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets updated: Here's all you need to know about the price, features

Maruti Suzuki is updating yet another car in its line-up. The company is expected to bring out the all new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis by the first week of March. Earlier, the company had launched similar updates for the Baleno Facelift and the new Wagon-R. Besides the minor cosmetic changes, the new Ignis will get better safety features like a speed alert system and seatbelt reminder for the front passenger. Both these features were introduced last year in the new Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis was first launched in the year 2017, and there were already rumours that the company would stop the production of the car. The car has also not been received well by the masses and therefore the news of the 2019 upgrade is a bit surprising.

As far as the new features are concerned, the only noticeable change that is visible in the new Ignis is the addition of the silver roof trails. These trails are however, available in only the Alpha and Zeta variants of the 2019 Ignis. These top variants also get the Smartplay Studio infotainment system, which was also made available in the recently launched third-generation WagonR and Baleno facelift. Roof rails and the infotainment system are not available in the Sigma and Delta variants of the Ignis facelift.

Under the hood, Ignis runs on four-cylinder 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine giving out 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. The 2019 Ignis has a five speed gear manual and an option for an automatic transmission. The car is only available in petrol variant and there is no diesel version. The diesel variant of Ignis was discontinued in June 2018. Meanwhile, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis runs on the reliable HEARTECT platform of the company.

The all new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters as standard across all variants. Ignis also meets all the compliance criteria with regards to pedestrian protection, full frontal impact, frontal offset impact and side impact.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis' price is likely to go up by Rs 15,000. Therefore, post the update, the cost of the new Ignis could range between Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

