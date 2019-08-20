Maruti Suzuki offers free warranty on Dzire, Brezza, Swift, S-Cross diesel models

Maruti Suzuki is offering free warranty on diesel models of select vehicles amid falling demand. The biggest auto manufacturer in India has announced free warranty for five years or 1 lakh kilometres to customers across the country. The scheme will be applicable only on diesel models of Maruti Suzuki's Dzire, Swift, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

The 5-year, 1-lakh km free warranty scheme will include a host of components and their replacements, including the high-pressure pump, compressor, Electronic Control Module (ECM), turbocharger assembly, critical engine and transmission parts, steering assembly and suspension struts.

"Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are our flagship products, which played a pivotal role in transforming not just Maruti Suzuki but the Indian automotive industry itself. These marquee brands are loved for their performance by millions of customers and critics alike. These pioneering brands will continue to play a prominent role in our future product portfolio," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki.

"As a small gesture of our gratitude to the admirers and prospective buyers, we are offering a free 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty on the entire diesel line up of these models to ensure a worry free ownership experience," he further added.

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the offer at a time when demand for diesel vehicles is at its all-time low, owing to various factors ranging from slowdown in auto sector to negative perception surrounding diesel. The company has already announced that it will stop manufacturing diesel vehicles from April 1, 2020, once the BS-VI emission norms come into force.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki offers vehicles with 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre diesel engines in India. The vehicles selected for the extended warranty programme come with the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre motor powers diesel variants of Ertiga and Ciaz, which have not been included in the free warranty scheme. Maruti Suzuki has revealed plans to retain the home-grown 1.5-litre diesel engine after tweaking it to meet the BS-VI parameters, if demand allows.

