MG Motor India sales rise over three-fold to 4,329 units in Feb

MG Motor India on Monday said it recorded its best-ever retail sales in February at 4,329 units.

The company's sales rose over three-fold last month to 4,329 units, as compared to 1,376 units in the same month a year ago.

During the month, the automaker clocked the highest-ever production, bookings, and sales figures as it received a robust response for all its product lines including ZS EV, Hector, and Gloster, MG Motor said in a statement.

The ZS EV received more than 350 orders during the month which more than double its sales figure in January, it added.

"The growth momentum is expected to continue in March, and we are working at the back-end to try and reduce the waiting period for our customers," MG Motor India Director- Sales Rakesh Sidana said.

