MG ZS electric SUV unveiled in India; check launch date, expected price, range

MG Motors has unveiled the ZS electric SUV in India, its second offering in the country. It is an all-electric SUV based on MG ZS sold in other parts of the world. MG Motors will, however, sell only the electric variant of ZS in India.

The MG ZS EV will be launched here in January 2020. MG Motor will bring the car first to five cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Once here, the only competition for MG ZS EV will be Hyundai Kona EV, the first all-electric SUV to be launched in India. wMG ZS EV's price in India is expected to be revealed at the time of its official launch. To match its rival Kona, the MG ZS EV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. MG Motors is planning to launch even more electric vehicles in India, which might be seen at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.

The dimensions of MG ZS EV are same as the non-electric variant, measuring 4,314m in length, 1,809mm in width and 1,620mm in height. The electric SUV has a wheelbase of 2,519mm. Styled as a compact SUV, the MG ZS EV could seat five people.

MG ZS EV is powered by an electric motor capable of doing 143hp of max power and 353Nm of max torque. The company claims that the car can reach 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds. The motor draws power from 44.5kWh, liquid-cooled, lithium-ion battery. The ZS electric SUV has an ARAI certified range of 340km on one full charge.

MG Motor is also offering five-tier charging infrastructure with the ZS EV. A portable charger will be supplied with each unit that can be plugged in any standard three-pin power socket. The company will also install a 7.4kW AC fast charging station at the buyer's preferred location that can top-off the battery pack in 6-8 hours. MG Motors will also install a network of fast chargers across the country and some superfast chargers at some of its dealerships. The company will also provide roadside charging assistance.

Feature-wise, MG ZS EV will come equipped with the same internet capabilities as the company's Hector SUV, the first MG Motor offering in India. The electric car will feature iSmart EV 2.0, an updated version of Hector's infotainment iSmart system, with embedded SIM for internet connectivity. Drivers can get real-time maps with charging station locator on TomTom, stream music from Gaana and get weather updates from Accuweather.

Design-wise, the MG ZS EV gets a dual tone colour scheme and dual-tone alloy wheels. The charging port has been placed behind the grille. The car comes with projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights up front. On the inside, the car comes with an in-built PM2.5 filter. The car also tells the rider the amount of carbon dioxide they are saving in real time.

