One Electric begins deliveries of electric motorcycle 'KRIDN'

One Electric Motorcycles has commenced delivery for its electric motorcycle 'KRIDN.' The company had earlier approved KRIDN in September, with deliveries in Hyderabad and Bangalore as of now. Next in line are Tamil Nadu and Kerala starting January 2021, with Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR to follow later.

While announcing the completion of KRIDN's homologation process and on-road trials, One Electric had claimed its automobile to be the fastest electric motorcycle in India, clocking a top speed of 95kmph.

"Dealer feedback from test rides shows that the customers are surprised at the excellent performance in speed and power coming from an electric motorcycle. Customers are also happy about riding a powerful motorcycle without gears. The only part which requires explanation is how the total cost of ownership is actually lower than petrol vehicles. Therefore, finance at low-interest rates, will definitely play an important role in EV adoption," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric Motorcycles. The firm has also made available the details of its distribution partners on its official website.

KRIDN's electric motor is also touted to produce 5.5 kilowatts or 7.4 brake horsepower at its peak, with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery on offer as well. The torque output is upwards of 160 Nm. The range for the KRIDN at full charge is pegged at 80 kilometers for the normal mode, while using the eco mode can extend the range to 100 kilometers.

The battery-powered bike boasts of a combined braking system, with telescopic forks and a 240mm disc at the front, and dual shock absorbers and a 220 mm disc at the rear end.

KRIDN is also loaded with features like that of a digital odometer, and optional bluetooth connectivity with GPS technology. Some of its key features include riding modes, disc brakes, digital odometer, and an optional GPS tech. The design created by the in-house team of One Electric Motorcycles also comes with Ingress Protection.

The motorcycle priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) derives its name from Sanskrit, with the word meaning 'to play' in the classical south-Asian language.

For the launch, the company is to offer the KRIDN as well as the KRIDN R, with the latter being catered to bike-taxi services and making deliveries.

Uppal also mentioned that the company came out unscathed through the challenges induced by pandemic. "Since ours is an 80 per cent plus localized motorcycle, the Farmers protest in NCR along with skyrocketing raw material prices are posing a challenge to the smooth rollout. However, we had also not truly anticipated the challenges of supply chain management of a vehicle. Most of the bottlenecks have now been addressed and we expect a smoother scaling up of operations in the coming year," added the CEO.

One Electric Motorcycles has also informed that to expand its business and initiate foreign operations, the company is negotiating with potential partners in different parts of the globe including the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

