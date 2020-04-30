Over half of Motherson Sumi facilities resume operations

Motherson Sumi announced that more than half of its production facilities around the world have resumed operations. The leading auto component manufacturer assured that its workers are taking all necessary precautions.

The company in a statement on Wednesday said that more than 80 of its 152 manufacturing plants across the world have now operational. "While 30 per cent of them are now running at more than 80 per cent capacities, rest of them are now running at up to 50 per cent capacities and slowly and steadily gearing up," Motherson Sumi said.

ALSO READ:If trials are successful, Serum Institute to sell coronavirus vaccines for Rs 1,000, says CEO Adar Poonawalla

The auto component supplier said that it has obtained necessary approvals from concerned authorities in respective regions before beginning operations. The company further said that rest of its plants are being readied to begin operations as per post-coronavirus requirements, and they will be made operational once required approvals are obtained.

Motherson Sumi said that its teams are following COVID-19 guidelines issued by governments in their respective regions. "Our teams across the globe are working closely with the governments and local administrations to ensure smooth functioning of the facilities," the company said.

ALSO READ:Post-COVID, 75% of 4.5 lakh TCS employees to permanently work from home by '25; from 20%