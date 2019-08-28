Revolt Intellicorp launches India's first AI enabled electric motorcycle

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma's new electric mobility venture Revolt Intellicorp on Wednesday launched its first two motorcycles in India - the RV300 and RV 400 at Rs 1.11 lakh and Rs 1.29-1.48 lakh respectively.

Targeting college going kids, the company is offering the bikes through an innovative pay as you go model where customers would need to pay a fixed amount every month for 37 months. The amount for the RV300 has been kept at Rs 2,999 while for the base trim of the RV400 it is Rs 3,499 and the top trim is at Rs 3,999.

The company said this includes cost of every aspect of owning and operating the machines including free maintenance (3 years/30,000 kilometres), spares, finance, service and insurance (1 year company owned, 5 year third party). It has also offered an unlimited warranty (8 years/1.5 lakh kilometers) on the battery, the most critical component of any electric vehicle.

"EVs are not just about a shift in vehicles but a shift in mindset for the consumer. Our promise of disrupting the mobility market in the true sense of product and price is here," said Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. "The RV400 and RV300 reflect our passion and commitment to bring sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home and My Revolt Plan is a testimony to this promise of making EVs accessible to the masses. We are starting with Delhi and Pune; and will eventually move to the rest of the country as we believe that our product has the credentials to transform the way two-wheelers are looked at."

The electric bikes are being manufactured at Revolt's production facility in Manesar, Haryana. It will have 75 per cent localisation, allowing it to qualify for the Government's FAME II subsidy. Inspired heavily by Chinese electric bike Super Soco, the RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It comes with a CBS braking system (Front Disc - 240 mm/ Rear Disc - 240mm) and an adjustable monoshock. It has a ground clearance of 215 mm and comes with an in-built charging cord which connects to a normal 15 ampere socket. It can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours. It features LED headlamps, tail lamp and turn indicators and has a digital instrument console.

As part of the accessories package, Revolt will offer a connected helmet in partnership with Google, that allows you start the bike using a voice command- "Revolt Start."

There are three rider modes on offer: Eco, City and Sport that will limit the top speed of the bike to 45 kph, 65 kph and 85 kph respectively.

Deliveries of RV400 will commence in September 2019 for the first batch in Delhi, bookings for which began on June 25, 2019. For test rides, customers can visit any of the four Revolt Hubs in Delhi located at Preet Vihar, Safdarjung Enclave, Dwarka and Gujranwala Town. The RV400 will be launched in Pune next month, followed by Bangalore, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next 4 months.

Among the many firsts associated with the bikes is the ability to switch between different exhaust sounds via the Revolt app and to start the bikes via a smartphone. The dedicated smartphone app coupled with an inbuilt geo-fencing feature on the bike also gives the ability to locate the bikes and set a perimeter manually to work as an anti-theft feature.

To allay fears on range anxiety, the battery of the bike is detachable and can be swapped or taken indoors to be charged at home. The Revolt app can guide customers to the nearest Mobile Revolt battery swap station in case the battery is running out of juice while on the road. The battery could be swapped by scanning a QR code from the app. Further a battery could also be ordered from home via smartphone.

Also Read: Cabinet eases FDI norms to boost economic growth, create jobs

Also Read: Vodafone Idea gets shareholders' approval to increase share capital to Rs 50,000 crore

Also Read: Hotstar beats Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to become top OTT platform in India