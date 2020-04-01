Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6: Check out price, features

Royal Enfield 350 BS6 has already been launched in India. The mid-size motorcycle from Royal Enfield wil be available in dual channel ABS variants. It will be available in two colour options- Stealth Black and Chrome Black alongside Signals Airborne Blue, Signals Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey and Classic Black. The latest Enfield motorcycle will be available across all dealerships in India at a starting price of Rs 1,65,025 (ex-showroom).

Classic 350 is the first bike under the Eicher Motors backed motorcycle maker's UCE (United Construction Engine) platform to switch to BS6 emission norms which came into effect on April 1, 2020. Here's all you need to know about the latest Royal Enfield bike:

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 price

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 is available at a price of Rs 1,65,025 (ex-showroom) which is Rs 11,000 more than the price of the BS4 variant.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 engine

The latest motorcycle from the house of Royal Enfield will be powered by a 346cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that will churn out 19.8 bhp and 28Nm of peak torque. This bike comprises a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 colours

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 is available in six colours -- Stealth Black, Chrome Black, Classic Black, Airborne Blue, Stormrider Sand and Gunmetal Grey.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 warranty

The new Classic 350 BS6 is available with a warranty of 3 years and three-year roadside assistance.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 features

The Classic 350 BS6 comprises a single saddle seat with springs, die-cast headlight casing and graphics on the fuel tank.

