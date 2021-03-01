Royal Enfield sales increase 6% to 69,659 units in February

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 69,659 units in February. The company had sold 63,536 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 65,114 units as against 61,188 units in February 2020, a growth of 6 per cent, it added.

Exports witnessed a jump of 94 per cent last month at 4,545 units as compared to 2,348 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

