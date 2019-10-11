Skoda launches Octavia Onyx edition in India; check out price, features, engine

Skoda has launched Octavia Onyx edition in India. The car has been released in three colour options -- Race Blue, Corrida Red and Candy White -- and two engine options. The petrol variant has been priced at Rs 19.99 lakh, and the diesel version has been priced at Rs 21.99 lakh.

The new Skoda Octavia Onyx has all-black design which includes features like newly designed R16 Premia alloy wheels with gloss black finish, gloss black ORVMs, black decals and a glossy black spoiler. The car also has a large grille with chrome surrounds, Quadra headlamps with LED DRLs and wing mirror housings to strengthen its design features.

The Octavia Onyx, on the interior, has a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system and all-black theme upholstery instead of black-beige dual-tone colour scheme seen with the standard Octavia. Additionally, the car gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle-shift, which the company calls 'SuperSport'. The car has a twelve-way electrically-adjustable front row seats with lumbar support and memory functions for the driver seat.

The Skoda Octavia Onyx edition is powered by a 1.8 TSI petrol engine and the 2.0 TDI diesel unit. The petrol engine is linked to a seven-speed direct-shift automatic transmission system while the diesel version is paired to a six-speed direct-shift automatic transmission unit. Skoda claims that Octavia Onyx's petrol variant can reach 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 233 km/h. On the other hand, the diesel version can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.2-seconds and has a maximum speed of 213 km/h.

In terms of safety, the Octavia Onyx includes six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Mechanical Brake Assist, Multi Collision Brake, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Anti Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock and Adaptive Front-lighting System.

Besides all these features, Skoda through its Skoda Shield Plus plans to offer six years of hassle-free ownership experience to car-buyers. Apart from an extended warranty, Skoda Shield Plus covers motor insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

