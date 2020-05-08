Super expensive BMW launched in India! Luxury car M8 coupe costs Rs 2.15 crore

German luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday launched its most luxurious offering yet, the 8 series Gran Coupe and the M8 sports coupe. The Gran coupe comes in two variants priced at Rs 1.29-1.55 crore while the M8 coupe retails at Rs 2.15 crore making it one of the most expensive unarmoured BMWs ever in India.

The more docile of the two, the 8 Gran Coupe is powered by a 3 litre 6 cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 500 Nm at 1,600 - 4,500 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 -100 kmph in 5.2 seconds.

The two door M8 takes the performance a notch higher with a twin turbo 4 litre 8 cylinder petrol engine. BMW says it is amongst the most powerful 8 cylinder engines ever produced by the company. With two highly dynamic turbochargers, high-pressure direct injection, Valvetronic and a proven cooling concept, the engine produces an output of 600 hp and maximum torque of 750 Nm at 1,800 - 5,600 rpm. The car can accelerate from 0 -100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

Both cars come with eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and a host of safety features like six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting for the two outer rear seats.

"The first-ever BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a creation between ambition and emotion, between presence and extravagance - an avantgarde choice for frontrunners who drive the future," said Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India. "On the other hand, with the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe, we are addressing our high performance-oriented customers. When they step inside the M8, they can measure acceleration, sense its power but for feelings, the only measuring instrument is still goosebumps - and that's what an M8 supplies in abundance. These two top-of-the-line offerings in the uber-luxury segment define everything that captures one's imagination."

