Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 launched in India; check out price, engine, specifications

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in two colour options, metallic matte black and metallic matte platinum silver, and will be available only through Suzuki Premium dealerships

Last Updated: May 20, 2019  | 17:42 IST
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in India at Rs 1,70,655 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new offering from Suzuki Motorcycle India will be available only through Suzuki Premium dealerships. The Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in two colour options - metallic matte black and metallic matte platinum silver.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 runs on single cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, oil-cooled 249cc engine. The motor is capable of 26.5PS of max power at 9000rpm and 22.6Nm of max torque at 7500rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The SF 250 boasts a 12-litre fuel tank.

The Gixxer SF 250 sports a telescopic coil spring, oil-damped suspension at the front and a swing arm type monoshock suspension at the back. The new Suzuki motorcycle is equipped with a 110/70R tyre at the front and 150/60R tyre at the back. Both are 17-inch radial tubeless tyres.

Both the front and rear wheels have disc brakes with standard dual-channel ABS for safety. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has a sporty look with wide and bold front. The headlamp and the tail cluster feature LED lights. Other features include clip-on handlebars, digital instrument cluster, a stout exhaust with twin muffler, split seats and split grab rails. The electronics on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 feature a maintenance free 12V, 6Ah battery.

