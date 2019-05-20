Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 launched in India; check out price, engine, specifications

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in India at Rs 1,70,655 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new offering from Suzuki Motorcycle India will be available only through Suzuki Premium dealerships. The Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in two colour options - metallic matte black and metallic matte platinum silver.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 runs on single cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, oil-cooled 249cc engine. The motor is capable of 26.5PS of max power at 9000rpm and 22.6Nm of max torque at 7500rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The SF 250 boasts a 12-litre fuel tank.

The Gixxer SF 250 sports a telescopic coil spring, oil-damped suspension at the front and a swing arm type monoshock suspension at the back. The new Suzuki motorcycle is equipped with a 110/70R tyre at the front and 150/60R tyre at the back. Both are 17-inch radial tubeless tyres.

Both the front and rear wheels have disc brakes with standard dual-channel ABS for safety. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has a sporty look with wide and bold front. The headlamp and the tail cluster feature LED lights. Other features include clip-on handlebars, digital instrument cluster, a stout exhaust with twin muffler, split seats and split grab rails. The electronics on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 feature a maintenance free 12V, 6Ah battery.

