Tata Motors launches new XT+ variant of Harrier at Rs 16.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched a new variant of its SUV Harrier at an introductory price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new XT+ variant of the company's flagship SUV comes with panaromic sunroof among other features.

This introductory pricing of the trim will be valid for customers who book the vehicle in September and take deliveries by December 31, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The prices of the variant will increase from October 1 onwards, it added.

"We are confident that the introduction of the XT+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Tata Harrier by giving customers an option to experience a premium feature like the panoramic sunroof at an extremely attractive price," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Head of Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said.

The XT+ variant comes equipped with a 2 litre diesel engine mated with six-speed manual transmission and various features like projector headlamps and 17 inch alloy wheels.

