Tata Motors reports 21% jump in sales to 53,430 units in Dec

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 21 per cent increase in total vehicle sales in the domestic market to 53,430 units in December.

The company had sold 44,254 units in the domestic market in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 23,545 units last month as against 12,785 units in December 2019, up 84 per cent, it added.

"The PV industry continued to grow robustly in Q3 FY21, owing to pent up demand, strong festive season and shift towards personal mobility," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Shailesh Chandra said.

The company''s PV business has been witnessing the strong response to its ''New Forever'' range, which is being supported by a continuous ramp-up of supplies, he added.

Stating that retail sales were 18 per cent higher than wholesale for the month and pipeline inventory remains thin, Chandra said, "We are continuing to debottleneck the supply chain and ramp up our output to meet the increased demand while addressing the availability of electronic components".

With the growing popularity of Nexon EV, the company also posted an impressive sale in EVs with highest-ever quarter wholesale of 1,253 units in Q3FY21 and 418 units in December 2020, he noted.

Tata Motors, however, said its total commercial vehicle sales stood at 32,869 units in December 2020 as against 34,082 units in the year-ago month, down 4 per cent.

Sales of CVs in the domestic market were at 29,885 units as compared to 31,469 in December 2019, down 5 per cent, it added.

Tata Motors President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Girish Wagh said there was a higher demand for CVs in infrastructure, including road construction, mining and e-commerce in the third quarter.

"The offtake continued to be higher than retail to support sequential month on month growth in retail while ensuring healthy inventory levels in the pipeline. We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic components, which impacted the output at the end of Q3," he added.

