Tata Motors reports 64% decline in group global wholesales in June quarter

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 64 per cent decline in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to 91,594 in June quarter of the current financial year over year-ago. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1FY21 were at 11,598 units, lower by 89 per cent over Q1FY20, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in June quarter of the current fiscal dropped 49 per cent to 79,996 units over the same quarter of the previous fiscal, it said. Global sales of JLR stood at 65,425 vehicles in the June quarter, it said adding that Jaguar wholesale units during the period were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles.

The company did not provide comparative figures of the year-ago period.

