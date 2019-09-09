Tata Nexon KRAZ, KRAZ+ launched, prices begin at Rs 7.58 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon Kraz and Nexon Kraz+ to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone of the Nexon compact SUV line-up. The Tata Nexon KRAZ has been priced at Rs 7.57 lakh, whereas the KRAZ+ has been priced at 8.17 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

This is the second time Tata Motors has launched the Nexon KRAZ. It was launched last year with lime green highlights. This time, the 2019 Tata Nexon KRAZ has been given a black and tangerine orange colour scheme.

The Tata Nexon KRAZ comes with certain cosmetic upgrade inside and out in comparison to the standard models. It, however, bears the same powertrains as the rest of the line-up.

ALSO READ:Porsche Taycan, company's first electric car, unveiled; check out price, top speed, features

On the outside, the Tata Nexon KRAZ gets a dual tone paint job with a silver roof. Meanwhile, the wing mirrors have been painted Tangerine Orange. The grille gets tangerine-coloured inserts close to the right edge, but remains the same as the regular Nexon for the most part. The wheels also get their share detailing tangerine accents. The tailgate bears the KRAZ badging.

Inside the car, the seats have been made black with tangerine-coloured accents and stitching. The dashboard comes in piano black colour with tangerine coloured air-vent surrounds. The doors and console finishers have also been given the piano black finish.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon KRAZ features either the 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine or the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. The KRAZ comes with 6-speed manual transmission, whereas the KRAZ+ sports a 6-speed AMT gearbox for both petrol and diesel options. The Nexon KRAZ also comes with multi-drive modes - namely Eco, City and Sports.

ALSO READ:Seltos beats Hyundai Creta, MG Hector; Kia Motors enters top-10 best-selling brands in India

The limited edition Nexon KRAZ also comes equipped with a 4-speaker infotainment by Harman, Bluetooth and steering mounted controls, reverse parking sensors, a multi-utility glove box and a central console for organised storage.