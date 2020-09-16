This bicycle priced Rs 3.7 lakh has just been launched in India!

The surge in demand for bicycles in the post pandemic period in India has led to premium bicycle manufacturers scrambling to increase supplies and launch new products. Premium bicycle maker Scott Sports India on Wednesday introduced a full suspension cross country bicycle Spark RC 900 at a whopping Rs 3.7 lakh.

The bike has the legacy to justify the high price tag having been ridden by the likes of Olympic winner Nino Schurter and World Cup champion Kate Courtney. For those who know the world of cycling, it is considered the gold standard in its category but for the company it is the timing that was key to the launch. Demand for bicycles in general has grown at a blistering pace of over 70 percent in this fiscal so far but for premium bicycles classified as those that cost over Rs 30,000, demand is even stronger at nearly 100 percent as with most gyms and fitness centres remaining shut, consumers have taken to bicycling to keep fit.

"We've seen unprecedented demand in premium bicycles over the last few months. While fitness is the key driver, a lot of demand is specific to performance and high-quality components, and these bikes cost anywhere between 2 lacs to 10 lacs," says Jaymin Shah, Country Manager, SCOTT Sports India. "At SCOTT, we always believe in bringing the best in innovation, technology, and design to someone equally passionate. And that's why we are planning to introduce a higher number of performance-oriented bikes in India over the next few months."

"We've seen an increase in demand for performance-oriented cycles, not only in the mountain bike category but also for road and gravel bike category. For instance, we received multiple orders for the SCOTT Addict RC series that are priced between 5 lacs to 6 lacs," Shah adds.

The RC 900 features technologies like SCOTT's TwinLoc Suspension System, a 12-speed SRAM Eagle drivetrain, Shimano brakes, and Syncros components that combine to create a proper cross-country bike. The light and stiff race proven frame design has won countless World Cups, multiple World Championship and World Cup Overall titles, and continues to instill confidence in whoever is riding it.

The bikes are available for purchase through the dealer network as well as the online marketplace Sportsnetwork.in. The brand is also offering the opportunity for consumers to interact with a Product Expert through its Customer Connect initiative at +91 8080754321.