Toyota Fortuner, Legender bookings cross 5,000-mark

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) stated on Thursday that it has received over 5,000 bookings for the latest variants of its iconic Fortuner line-up. These 5,000 bookings include the ones for the top-spec Legender trim. Toyota has also stated that it has already started shipping the premium SUV to its dealer partners across the country.

Japanese carmaker Toyota had launched 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift in India on January 6. This included a high-end trim of the model known as Legender.

TKM Senior Vice-President Naveen Soni, in a statement, said: "The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach".

"Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback, thus helping us garner a good response", Soni stated. "The company is working hard to ensure the quickest possible delivery time so that the customers can experience the SUV at the earliest."

Toyota also noted that the Fortuner range continues to dominate the SUV market segment. It has over 53 per cent market share in the segment and this percentage is likely to increase with the introduction of the new version of the Fortuner, according to TKM. The new version has drawn in immense customer responses over its bold styling and advanced features, according to the carmaker.

"The overwhelming customer response is also a testament to the rapidly growing preference for SUVs in India, enabling the Fortuner to strengthen its leadership position in the highly competitive segment," Toyota noted in its statement.

The starting price for the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift is Rs 29.98 lakh. This is the price tag for the base petrol variant of the car. The price of the top-most variant - four-wheel drive (4WD) diesel automatic variant is Rs 37.43 lakh. Legender variant of the SUV has been priced at Rs 37.58 lakh. (All these are ex-showroom prices in Delhi).

Toyota has given its iconic Fortuner a facelift after four years. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift comes with new looks, even more features and overall performance upgrades over the previous models.

