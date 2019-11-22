Toyota may stop selling Etios, Liva from next year; here's why

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is planning to phase out Etios sedan, Etios Cross, and Liva hatchback from the Indian market as the BSVI emission norms get implemented from April 2020.

Etios sedan and hatchback were launched at the 2010 Auto Expo, followed by Liva in 2011, with an aim of tapping the segment that has been the stronghold of Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India.

High switchover cost and low volumes has forced Toyota to pull the plug on its budget car line-up. The Japanese carmaker is not likely to manufacture any model for its mass segment in India and is expected to source and rebadge Suzuki India's cars, the Business Standard reported.

Toyota rebadges Suzuki Baleno and sells it as Glanza as it has drawn up a broader deal with Suzuki India.

The Japanese carmaker is also mulling to add rebadged Ciaz sedan and Vitara Brezza compact SUV to its line-up, but in late 2020 after the BSVI rules come into effect.

Toyota is also planning to dole out a multi-purpose vehicle that will compete with the Mahindra Marazzo, among others, the report added.

Moving forward, Suzuki might source hybrid technology for its various models in India from Toyota.

"Barring the support that it will offer to Suzuki for technologies such as hybrid, Toyota is unlikely to make much investment in India," a source told the news daily.

