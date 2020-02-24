Triumph Tiger 900 India launch in April; check details and expected price

Triumph Motorcycles India has confirmed that it will launch the new Tiger 900 in the country by April 2020. The motorcycle would be available in two variants which are Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally.

The Tiger 900 has big shoes to fill as according to NDTV, Triumph Motorcycle's previous motorcycle Tiger 800 is one of the bestselling adventure (ADV) bikes in India. According to Triumph, the Tiger 900 has over 65 accessories.

The Tiger 900 is a big step up from the Tiger 800 in terms of performance, features and design. The motorcycle is a lot slimmer than its predecessor which gives it a sleek look. It has slim LED headlamps up front with a narrower face and a shorter beak.

Also Read: Triumph launches Rocket 3 R in India; check out price, features, colors and models

The Tiger 900 comes with a lot of added features. The most prominent one is a new thin-film transistor (TFT) screen which comes bundled with a multitude of customisable options. The riders can now connect their phones to the bike using Bluetooth, enabling them to pick up incoming calls and receive messages.

The vloggers can now connect their Go-Pro cameras to the bike to record their journeys. They can control the cameras using the switch cube on the bike. The bike has six riding modes which are Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider.

The Tiger 900 has also stepped up its game in the engine department. The engine is now an 888 CC one and the weight has been decreased by 2.5 kilograms by using lightweight components. The engine offers 10 per cent more torque than the Tiger 800.

According to reports, the Tiger 900 could be priced anywhere between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Also Read: Can't afford Triumph motorcycle? New offer may change that for bike lovers