TVS Motor, Suzuki, Piaggio gain scooter market share in FY19

Chennai-based TVS Motor Co, Suzuki Motorcycle India and Piaggio have gained shares in the Indian scooter market, which witnessed a marginal decline in sales in 2018-19.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), scooter sales in India stood at 67,01,469 units in 2018-19 as against 67,19,909 units in the year-ago fiscal, a decline of 0.27 per cent.

TVS Motor co, which is the second largest scooter maker in India by sales sold 12,41,366 units in FY19 as compared to 10,99,133 units in FY18, a growth of 12.94 per cent.

The company's market share increased to 18.52 per cent in 2018-19 from 16.36 per cent in 2018-18.

On the other hand, market leader Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sold 36,80,403 units in FY19 as against 38,21,542 units in the previous year, a decline of 3.7 per cent, as per SIAM data.

HMSI's scooter market share dipped to 54.91 per cent in FY19 from 56.86 per cent in FY19.

Likewise, the third biggest player Hero MotoCorp also witnessed a decline in market share to 10.73 per cent in FY19 from 13.14 per cent in FY18.

The company had sold 7,19,087 units in FY19 as against 8,83,667 units in FY18, a decline of 18.62 per cent.

In contrast, another player which managed to increase market share was Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), which saw its scooter sales grow by 46 per cent at 6,15,520 units as against 4,21,539 units in FY18.

SMIPL's scooter market share thus improved to 9.1 per cent in FY19 from 6.27 per cent in FY18.

Piaggio Vehicles also posted a growth of 14 per cent in its scooter sales in the domestic market last fiscal at 77,775 units as against 68,169 units in the previous year.

Its market share also increased marginally to 1.16 per cent in FY19 from 1.01 per cent in FY18.

India Yamaha Motor posted a decline of 12.15 per cent at 3,64,879 units in FY19 as against 4,15,321 units in the previous fiscal, according to SIAM.

The company's scooter market share also dropped to 5.44 per cent last fiscal from 6.18 per cent in FY18.