Volkswagen Polo, Vento facelifts launched in India; prices begin at Rs 5.82 lakh

Volkswagen has launched new models of its hatchback Polo and sedan Vento in India with cosmetic and feature updates. The facelift versions of Polo and Vento are accompanied by GT variants for both models which feature glossy black exterior and decals with GT badging.

The 2019 Volkswagen Polo has been priced in the between Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh, whereas 2019 Volkswagen Vento comes with a price tag in the range of Rs 8.76 lakh and Rs 14.49 lakh. Both models come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The Polo comes in three variants - Trendline, Comfortline and Highline Plus, whereas the Vento comes with an additional Highline variant. The petrol version of Polo GT Line will cost Rs 9.76 lakh, whereas the diesel version would cost Rs 9.88 lakh. Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel version of Vento GT have been priced at Rs 13.17 lakh and Rs 14.49 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom pan-India).

As part of cosmetic updates, both Volkswagen Polo and Vento get glossy black honeycomb mesh grille, a revised bumper, and new headlamps and tail lamp cluster. The higher-specced variants of both cars get gunmetal-finish alloy wheels in a new design.

On the inside, the 2019 models of Polo and Vento feature the same dashboard and they come with Volkswagen Connect connectivity feature on Highline trim and above. It is a dongle-based feature which can be connected to a smartphone and used on multiple Volkswagen cars. The connectivity suite allows trip tracking, driver behaviour and statistic tracking, location sharing, fuel cost monitoring and more.

All variants of new Polo and Vento come with seat-belt reminder, rear parking sensors and a speed alert system as standard. Dual airbags and ABS as standard across variants have been retained from earlier iterations of Polo and Vento.

As for the motors, the new Polo and Vento have retained their engines from the previous generation. The Polo continues with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 76hp and 1.5-litre diesel engine doing 90hp. The Polo GT offers a BS-4 compliant 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5 litre diesel engine capable of 110 hp. The 2019 Vento also retains the engines from previous models, still featuring the 1.6-litre petrol engine, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine.