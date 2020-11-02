Yamaha reports 31% rise in sales for October at 60,176 units

Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India group of companies on Monday reported a 31 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,176 units for October. The company had sold a total of 46,082 units in October 2019, it said in a statement.

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months, following the lifting of the COVID-19-led lockdown, it added.

On a year-on-year basis, Yamaha registered a 4.3 per cent growth in July, 14.8 per cent in August, and 17 per cent in September, it added.

