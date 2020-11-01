Yamaha to sell apparel, accessories online; ties up with Amazon India

Yamaha Motor will now sell its range of apparel and accessories online in India for motorcyclists. The two-wheeler giant said on Saturday that it has tied up with Amazon India to sell its range of clothing and accessories online. India Yamaha Motor said in a statement that this is the first time it would sell its range online.

Yamaha customers and motorcyclists will now be able to take their pick from a wide range of accessories and apparels for motorcycles and scooters conveniently and easily through Amazon India, said the company.

The two-wheeler giant will offer a wide range of riding apparels including T-shirts, jackets, as well as merchandise like stickers, key chains and other two-wheeler accessories such as bike cover, seat cover, tank pads, USB mobile charger, engine guard, frame slider, scooter guard set, graphic set, skid plate, floor mats etc.

"We are continuously working to strengthen our online presence in the Indian market and today's announcement is another step in this direction to connect and communicate with our target audience," said Yamaha Motor India Group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara.

Yamaha also started selling vehicles online and will now widen its customer reach by offering riding apparels and accessories. "The brand's endeavour to expand its horizons of sporty and stylish quotient through riding apparels and accessories will help it to fulfil its commitment of creating exciting experiences," he said.

The two-wheeler giant made its foray into the Indian market in 1985. India Yamaha Motor has three manufacturing facilities at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad in Haryana.

