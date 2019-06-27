Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark makes emergency landing in London after bomb threat

An Air India flight to the US made an emergency landing in London this afternoon after a bomb threat. The flight- AI 191 between Mumbai and Newark - has been taken to an isolated spot at the London Statnsted Airport, according to latest reports.

According to initial reports, the flight had left Mumbai early Thursday morning and was on its way to the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Additionally, the airport was briefly shut down during the flight's landing.

The Statnsted Airport said that it has re-opened since and is now fully functional.

(This is a developing story)