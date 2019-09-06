Air India's 'Namaskar Sewa' to greet business, economy class flyers at airports

Air India passengers can soon avail 'Namaskar Sewa', a meet and greet service wherein dedicated personnel will receive the customers at airport entry gate and assist them till being seated in the aircraft.

The disinvestment-bound national carrier, which is already providing similar services to first class passengers, would be rolling out the initiative on a pilot basis at the Delhi airport this month, according to an airline official.

The airline flew more than 81 lakh domestic passengers and over 35 lakh international passengers during the April-June period.

Namaskar Sewa would be offered to the passengers for a nominal fee, the official told PTI.

The initiative also comes at a time when the airline is grappling with stiff competition and complaints about services from passengers.

"We have already been providing such services to our first class customers. There is a feedback that at times, business and economy class passengers faced some issues at airports and did not have a pleasant experience.

"With Namaskar Sewa, we are aiming to address those issues," the official said.

According to him, the initiative would focus more on international passengers, particularly those in transit, as they have to hop on from one terminal to another.

The airline would have a dedicated team of up to three personnel to help passengers who register for the services through the web link 'namaskarsewa.in'.

"The number of personnel will depend on the number of customers or group's size," the official said.

Under the initiative, a customer would be received at the airport entry gate and then the airline personnel would facilitate all his or her requirements till they are seated in the plane.

After Delhi, the initiative would be rolled out at Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, where the airline has sizeable international operations.

Air India is also a part of the 28-member global airlines' grouping Star Alliance.