Airport shutdown order withdrawn, flight operations to resume shortly: AAI

Hours after ordering temporary suspension of nine airports in North India, the government has withdrawn the airport shutdown order and flight operations are likely to resume shortly. A Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson said, "As of now, ops to these airports resumed."

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the government had closed nine airports close to the Line of Control (LoC). Flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Leh, Amritsar, Pathankot, Dehradun and Dharamshala were suspended till further notice.

The airports have been put on high alert in view of escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after a Pakistani F16 fighter jet reportedly struck down inside Indian air space, which was later struck down by Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also suspended flight operations across major airports, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday.

The Pakistan's aviation authority made the announcement on Twitter after the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), acknowledged the closure of Pakistan's airspace due to the prevailing security situation, according to Pakistan leading daily DAWN.

