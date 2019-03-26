Bomb threat alert on Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai; turns out to be hoax

The pilot in a Mumbai to Singapore-bound Singapore Airlines flight, carrying 263 passengers onboard raised a bomb threat alert mid-air. However, it later turned out to be a hoax. The flight has landed safely at the Changi International Airport in Singapore.

The SQ flight 423 had taken off at 11.35pm (local time) from Mumbai on Monday. The airlines had received a call claiming that there was a bomb in the flight, shortly after the take off, as reported by The Straits Times.

The flight had an emergency landing at 8am (local time) after it was escorted safely by Singapore' s Air force at Changi Airport, reported ANI.

The passengers were safe and had to go through a security check up before they could leave the airport. The authorities have detained a woman and a child who are being questioned by the police, the report mentions.

