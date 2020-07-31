No international flights till August 31, movement allowed via 'transport bubbles'

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation has announced that international flights out of India will remain suspended till August 31 even as the country enters Unlock 3.0. However, passenger movement through 'transort bubbles' with various countries will continue. Cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA will continue to function as before, the regulator said.

"The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India upto 11.59 pm (IST) of August 31, 2020. However, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation," the DGCA said in a statement on Friday.