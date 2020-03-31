Business Today
Air Canada said it is drawing down about $1 billion in credit to bolster liquidity while senior executives will forgo between 25%-50% of their salary

Reuters        Last Updated: March 31, 2020
COVID-19: Air Canada to temporarily lay off half its workforce

Air Canada said on Monday it will cut second quarter capacity by 85%-90%, place about 15,200 unionized employees off duty and furlough about 1,300 managers as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on global travel and aviation.

The airline said it is drawing down about $1 billion in credit to bolster liquidity while senior executives will forgo between 25%-50% of their salary and board members agreed to a 25% cut.

