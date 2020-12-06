Shocking! AI Express flew Covid-19 positive cabin crew on a flight in Nov; probe on

In a shocking revelation, a Covid-19 positive cabin crew of Air India Express was placed on duty on a Delhi-Madurai sector flight in November.

A crew shortage may have led to ignoring of the test report which came before the flight took off from Delhi, according to claims by insiders. However, the airline said the test report came after the flight had taken off.

"Covid tests are not mandatory for crew before operating domestic flights. The crew member took a test on November 12 as she was to operate an international flight on November 14. On November 13, she was to operate Delhi-Madurai IX 012. The airline received her result on email from the lab at 10.28 am on November 13, whereas the flight to Madurai from Delhi took off at 9.55 am,"an airline official told The Times of India.

Confirming this, AI Express spokesperson said the airline is "conducting a detailed investigation in this regard".

