Delhi's IGI airport opens India's first and exclusive private jet terminal

Delhi international airport has opened an exclusive terminal for private airplanes. This is India's first terminal for private jets to cater to the high and mighty rich population.

The new terminal at Indira Gandhi International Airport has 57 parking bays and will allow movement of 150 private jet flights daily, over 50 passengers an hour.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who inaugurated the terminal on Thursday, said the Delhi airport was handling around 40 "general aviation" flights every day before the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently handling nearly 20 such flights per day.

Flight operations of private jets are classified under the "general aviation" category. "This terminal looks good. People like me use the other terminals (earmarked for commercial passenger flights) but those who use this terminal, I am sure their feedback - when they start using it - will also be very positive," Puri said.

"I am sure this (terminal) will be a small but significant boost to general aviation," he added.

The new terminal has spacious passenger lounges, retail, food, and beverage sections, and 24X7 personal concierge service," said Delhi airport's operator DIAL in a press release on Thursday.

There is a common processing area with customs and immigrations and there is an immediate access to private jet aircraft standing at the terminal, the DIAL noted.