Domestic airlines see surge in passenger numbers for Jan 2021, but registers 39.5% YoY decline

With the COVID-19 situation easing in India, demand for air travel continued to grow during January 2021, with added capacity by airlines and a surge in the number of people taking flights.

Domestic airlines saw an increase of 5.5% in passenger numbers during January over December last year. However, the domestic aviation industry continued to decline year-on-year and fell by 39.5 % during January 2021 as compared to the same month last year.

As COVID-19 cases come down in the country, airlines expect passenger demand to grow further. The government as of now allows airlines to operate up to 80% of pre-COVID flights in terms of capacity. However, it may consider increasing it further with airlines reaching close to 80% in terms of capacity.

Check the figures here.

12.8 mn- Passengers carried by airlines

in January 21

7.7 mn - No. of passengers carried by airlines in January 20

39.5% - Decline in number of passengers of Indian carriers in November over a year-ago period

5.5% - Increase in number of passengers in January 21 over December 20

Load factors (passengers carried per flight) - January 2021

* SpiceJet: 76% (highest load factor)

* Vistara: 70%â¨

* IndiGo: 69.3%

* Air Asia India: 66.8%

* Air India: 66.2%

* GoAir: 64.9%On-Time Performance (OTP)

* IndiGo- 93.7% flights on timeâ¨

* Vistara- 85.8%

* AirAsia India- 85%â¨

* AI- 82.7%

* SpiceJet- 76.9%â¨

* GoAir- 72.8%â¨Market Share (October)

* IndiGo- 54.3%

* SpiceJet- 12.8%â¨

* Air India- 10.3%â¨

* GoAir- 8.2%

* AirAsia India- 6.9%â¨

* Vistara- 6.7%