Domestic flight passengers continue to increase; 1,695 travellers handled on Monday: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that domestic flights passenger numbers continue to soar. Singh wrote on Twitter, "Domestic operation continues to soar". He also gave exact figures regarding the number of passengers, "3rd August 2020, Day 72 till 23:59 hrs. Departures were 849. 78,155 passengers handled. Arrivals were 846. 77,558 passengers handled. Total movements were 1695. Footfalls at airports were 1,55,713. Total number of flyers were 78,155."

Domestic flight along with international flights were banned all the way back in late March when the initial lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus was announced. While international flights have remained suspended domestic flights were allowed to operate on May 25 onwards.

The date of resuming international flights has been postponed multiple times. Currently, according to the MHA, international flights services are expected to resume by the end of this month i.e August 31.

However, this does not mean that no international flights have been operating for the last four months. Various evacuation and charter flights are being currently operated to fly back stranded Indians in various countries and also transport foreign nationals, who are stuck in India, to their countries.

Though it seems that domestic flights passenger numbers are growing they are still much lower than normal i.e pre-COVID-19 days. According to government regulations, airlines are only allowed to operate at 45% capacity.

