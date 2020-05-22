Domestic flights to resume: Air India starts bookings for flights from May 25

Air India has resumed bookings for domestic flights for journeys from May 25 onwards. The airline took to Twitter on Friday morning stating that it is starting bookings from 12:30 pm today.

The resumption in online bookings have come after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that flight operations would resume from Monday. The ministry has also released an extensive set of guidelines for passengers who would travel from Monday.

Puri had stated domestic flight services would be resumed in a calibrated manner, with a few flights operating on Monday. The frequency of flights would be gradually increased.

Regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also capped the fares for airlines for the next three months in order to keep flight tickets affordable. The DGCA has capped the fares according to seven bands. Here's how the pricing would be decided:

Class A (less than 40 mins): Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000

Class B (40-60 mins): Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500

Class C (60-90 mins): Rs 3,000 to Rs 9,000

Class D (90-120 mins): Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000

Class E (120-150 mins): Rs 4,500 to Rs 13,000

Class F (150-180 mins): Rs 5,500 to Rs 15,700

Class G (180-210 mins): Rs 6,500 to Rs 18,600

Additionally, passengers who are flying would also would require to prove that they are fit to fly through the contact tracing app Aarogya Setu or through a self-declaration form. Passengers would also require to wear protective gear including masks and gloves.

Passengers must also keep in mind that if they are from a containment area, then they would not be allowed to fly. Moreover, there would be no check-in at counters, passengers would have to check-in online and obtain a baggage identification number.

