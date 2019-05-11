GoAir extends duration of these two discount schemes

Private carrier GoAir has extended its scheme offering air tickets starting Rs 1,375 on domestic routes. Now, bookings under the sale can be made from May 10 to May 16, 2019.

Earlier, bookings under the sale were made from May 3 to May 9, 2019. One can travel under the scheme till October 6, 2019. However, airfares vary according to several routes and on different dates.

Flights under the scheme start from fare of Rs 1,375 for Bagdogra to Guwahati route to Rs 6,599 from Leh to Delhi. Fare for Lucknow to Delhi route stands at Rs 1399 under the scheme.

Fares for Goa to Mumbai and Goa to Bengaluru stand at Rs 1,999. Fare for the Delhi to Jammu route too stands at Rs 1,999. One can travel from Ahmedabad to Jaipur at Rs 1499 and from Lucknow to Delhi at 1399.

Fares for Kolkata to Patna route stand at Rs 1,899 under the scheme.

The airline has also extended tenure of another discount scheme. It is offering tickets starting Rs 2,765 on domestic routes in a limited period sale. Bookings under the sale can be made from May 9 to May 15, 2019. Earlier, tickets under the scheme were booked from May 2 to May 8 this year.

While fare for Guwahati to Hyderabad route stands at Rs 2,765, one can travel from Jaipur to Bengaluru at Rs 3,222. Fare for Jaipur to Bengaluru route stands at Rs 3,222 under the scheme. One can travel from Lucknow to Pune at Rs 3600. While travelling from Ahmedabad to Ranchi will cost you Rs 3,569, journey from Lucknow to Jaipur can be undertaken at Rs 3554.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal