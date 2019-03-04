GoAir launches 4 new flights connecting Kannur to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed GoAir's launch of four new flights between Kannur International Airport (CNN) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), connecting the two cities with flights operating every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, a statement released said.

GoAir's inaugural flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was received with much fanfare on March 2, as the Indian subcontinent remains one of the most popular destinations for travellers departing from Abu Dhabi. In addition, Kannur itself is a popular leisure and business destination within the state of Kerala.

Bryan Thompson, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "India is a key travel market for Abu Dhabi International Airport and we are always eager to strengthen our connectivity to the Indian subcontinent, enhancing further our services extended to our dear customers."

Maarten De Groof, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "As one of our most promising new partners, we are pleased to welcome GoAir's flights to Abu Dhabi. India has always been one of our largest and most important areas of operations and we look forward to ensuring GoAir's guests enjoy a comfortable and efficient experience throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, where we continue to deploy world-class smart travel solutions, attractive retail offerings and relaxing lounge spaces."

"This additional service to Abu Dhabi reflects the capital's status as a key destination and transit hub, and forms a part of our strategy to attract new airlines to our network," De Groof added.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said Abu Dhabi was the airline's fourth international destination after Phuket, Male and Muscat, and 28th destination sequentially.

"GoAir is delighted to partner with Abu Dhabi Airports. It is heartening to note that both GoAir and Abu Dhabi Airports were established in 2006 and are celebrating 13th anniversaries this year," he said in a statement.

