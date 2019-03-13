GoAir offers discounts on domestic, international flights; prices start Rs 1,199

GoAir has come up with budget-friendly airfares in all domestic and international flights. The airfares for domestic airline is starting at Rs 1,199. For the international destination,the price starts from Rs 4,999.

According to GoAir's website, passengers can do the bookings between March 12, 2019 and March 15 to avail the discounts on tickets.

The sale is valid for a travel period between March 12 and October 16, 2019.

Under GoAir's offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available on Bengaluru-Nagpur route starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199, applicable on travel between April 1 and April 14, 2019.

On the Mumbai-Port Blair route, the ticket price starts from Rs 6,799.

Check all discounts on domestic flights here:

For the international destination, GoAir's offers are limited to Male and Phuket only. The flight fares for Male on Bengaluru-Male route is Rs 4,999 and and is applicable between August 12 and August 31.

The ticket price for Mumbai-Male route starts at Rs 7,299 for a travel period between July 8 and August 12.

Airfares for Mumbai-Phuket route starts from 9,699 and are applicable only between July 8 and july 31.