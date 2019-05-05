GoAir offers fares starting Rs 1,375 on domestic routes

Private carrier GoAir is offering air tickets starting Rs 1,375 on domestic routes in a limited period sale. Bookings under the sale can be made from May 3 to May 9, 2019. One can travel under the scheme till October 6, 2019. However, airfares vary according to several routes and on different dates.

Flights under the scheme start from fare of Rs 1,375 for Bagdogra to Guwahati route to Rs 6,999 from Srinagar to Mumbai. Fare for Guwahati to Bagdogra route stands at Rs 1649 under the scheme. Fares for Goa to Mumbai and Goa to Bengaluru stand at Rs 1,999. Fare for the Delhi to Jammu route too stands at Rs 1,999.

One can travel from Ahmedabad to Jaipur at Rs 1499 and from Lucknow to Delhi at 1399.

Fares for Kolkata to Patna stand at Rs 1,899 under the new scheme.

Meanwhile, the airline has also started another scheme of special fares under which journey can be undertaken at a minimum Rs 2,765.

Tickets under the scheme can be booked from May 2 to May 8 this year.

While fare for Guwahati to Hyderabad route stands at Rs 2,765, one can travel from Jaipur to Bengaluru at Rs 3,222.