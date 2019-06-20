GoAir to offer domestic air tickets for as low as Rs 899 in limited-period sale

In a limited-period sale, Mumbai-based low-cost airline GoAir is offering domestic air tickets starting from all inclusive price of Rs 899. This limited-period sale is open till June 23 and bookings must be made for travel between July 1 to September 30, 2019.

Apart from this, customers can also avail 10 per cent extra discount by using promo code - GOAIR10, according to GoAir's official website, i.e. goair.in.

GoAir also noted that promo code won't be applicable on select dates. These select dates are July 3 to July 5, August 9 to August 18, August 23 to August 25, August 30 to September 3 and September 9 to September 19.

Family time=Mini-cation time! ð¨âð©âð§âð¦

Take off with our LOWEST fares starting â¹899*

Use promo code GOAIR10 to get an additional 10%* off on https://t.co/0fTA5swRMW or mobile app. Book from 18th - 23rd June'19 & Travel from 1st July - 30th Sept'19

Book now: https://t.co/oBy0dKMKYwpic.twitter.com/PoChsP1o8m â GoAir (@goairlinesindia) June 18, 2019

Earlier this month, top airlines of the country, including Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara, announced new routes and several discount offers to fill the void created by the beleaguered Jet Airways in April.

ALSO READ: Govt to prepare fresh proposal for Air India sale

ALSO READ: Air India, IndiGo, Vistara announce new routes, offer heavy discounts