IndiGo lights up mood amid tense coronavirus situation; other 'sky friends' join in

Amid stressful developments related to rising number of coronavirus cases in India and no clarity around the lifting of the 21-day lockdown on April 14, IndiGo indulged in a funny banter with its counterparts, lighting up up the mood while urging people to stay home till the situation normalises.

India's largest domestic airline, IndiGo started the conversation poking fun at rival airline Air Vistara. "Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard?" IndiGo tweeted, using the hashtag #StayingParkedStayingSafe. Other airlines joined the conversation using the same hashtag. "Flying Higher" is Air Vistara's catchphrase. Air Vistara replied saying flying in times of coronavirus was not a smart thing, and asked GoAir's opinion on the current situation.

"No @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the 'smart' choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe." Joining the conversation, GoAir said it could hardly wait till everyone took to the skies. "Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian?" Notably, GoAir uses 'Now everyone can fly' as the slogan.

AirAsia responded saying staying at home was "red, hot and spicy". "Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe," the airline tweeted.

SpiceJet gave a witty reply, saying Air Asia's thoughts matched with the airline and that it was "happy creating a safer tomorrow, today", while further tagging Delhi Airport about its thoughts on the current situation.

Agreeing with all the airlines, Delhi Airport said the Indian skies would be coloured with all of them soon and thanked for giving people a reason to smile. IndiGo concluded the conversation saying "stronger to have you with us". Twitter users praised the airlines, with one of the users calling them "sky friends".

Almost all commercial passenger aircraft in India have been grounded due to COVID-19 lockdown. However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate.

