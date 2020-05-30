International flights to remain grounded in Centre's 'Unlock 1' plan

Ministry of Home Affairs has not included international flights for passengers in the first phase of guidelines for lifting coronavirus lockdown outside containment zones. While domestic flights have been allowed to operate across the country, with certain restrictions, international flights are yet to be opened, considering lockdowns around the world.

A decision regarding resuming international flights will be taken in the third phase of Lockdown 5.0, along with other activities, including Metro operations, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls. This phase will also see decisions on allowing large congregations for social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions.

Announced on Saturday, Home Ministry's guidelines for lifiting lockdown in a phased manner outside containment zones will remain in effect till June 30. The decision on international flights is expected to come during this period.

Among other measures, Centre has allowed states and union territories to impose restrictions and prohibit activities even outside containment zones based on their assessment. The district authorities have also been asked to demarcate buffer zones where new cases are likely to appear.

