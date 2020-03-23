Singapore Airlines to ground 96% fleet amid travel restrictions due to coronavirus

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) said on Monday it would cut its capacity by 96% up to the end of April amid tightening border restrictions that bar foreigners from transiting its hub in an effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

It said the move would result in its grounding 138 of 147 planes at Singapore Airlines and regional arm SilkAir and 47 of 49 planes at low-cost carrier Scoot.

"It is unclear when the SIA Group can begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty as to when the stringent border controls will be lifted," the airline said.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: India bans international flights till March 28

Also read: COVID-19 impact: GoAir announces 50% pay cut for its top leaders