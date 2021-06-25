SpiceJet announces monsoon sale; domestic fares start at Rs 999

Domestic air carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced its 'Mega Monsoons Sale', under which domestic flight tickets can be booked starting at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 999.

The sale will be on from June 25-30, while the travel period will be from August 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The company is also giving other offers, including a free flight voucher of up to Rs 1,000. The travel validity for flight vouchers will be from August 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, as per the airline's website.

SpiceJet also took to Twitter to inform about its monsoon sale.

SpiceJet's Mega Monsoon Sale is here. And it's raining offers. Enjoy domestic fares starting at â¹999/- all-inclusive! What's more; get a FREE flight voucher up to â¹1000 & other exciting offers. Travel period: 1st August, 2021 - 31st March,2022. Sale closes 30th June. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/nFqBbVv5WG - SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 25, 2021

Also read: COVID-19: Union Minister Dhotre launches rapid antigen test kit developed by IIT Delhi

Along with cheap fares, the company is also offering preferred seats and priority services at Rs 149, while customers can book extra legroom and other services under SpiceMAX for Rs 799, it said.

"That's not all, book directly on the SpiceJet website and get special offers from your favourite brands like Grofers, Mfine, Medibuddy, MobiKwik & The PARK Hotels," it said.

The aviation sector has been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when the sector was recovering from the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown imposed last year and the first wave of pandemic, it was hit by the second wave.

While the domestic air traffic in the country had touched around 3 lakh passengers per day by February-end, it was at around 70,000 passengers in first week of June.

Scheduled domestic flight services were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 last year due to the lockdown. The domestic flights resumed operations from May 25, 2020, but in a curtailed manner.

Moreover, scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' since May 2020 and under bilateral air bubble arrangements between India and other countries since July 2020.

Also read: 'Delhi oxygen audit committee report doesn't exist, BJP lying': Manish Sisodia