Technical snag delays IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai flight by two hours

An IndiGo's flight from Delhi to Mumbai was delayed by nearly two hours Thursday evening after it developed a technical fault half an hour before its scheduled departure from the national capital, a source said. The private airline confirmed the incident and said the passengers were accommodated on an alternate flight to facilitate their journey.

"After waiting for 25 minutes in the plane, we were informed that the plane had confronted some technical glitch and that was causing the delay. "Later, we were deplaned, saying the engineers were to inspect the plane," said an affected passenger. The flight 6E-755 finally departed for Mumbai at around 6 pm after a delay of nearly two hours, the passenger added.

"An IndiGo A320 aircraft (non-neo) operating 6E-755 (DEL- BOM) was delayed by approximately 2 hours due to a minor technical glitch. The aircraft was held for further inspection. To minimise further delay, passengers were re-accommodated on an alternate flight," the airline said. The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only recently conducted a special safety audit of the low-cost carrier for allegedly several lapses, non reporting/ irregular reporting of incidents besides issuing show-cause notices to its chief operating officer and head of engineering. IndiGo, however, claims that its "operations are run in more stringent ways as prescribed by regulatory framework."

