The passengers will not be directed to any other website while booking the tickets using the integrated 'Book on Google' feature

twitter-logoPTI | December 18, 2020 | Updated 14:33 IST
Vistara says passengers can book tickets directly on Google

Vistara said on Friday that the passengers could now directly search and book tickets on its flights using Google.

The passengers will not be directed to any other website while booking the tickets using the integrated 'Book on Google' feature, the airline said in a statement.

"We are sure that this new 'Book on Google' feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers," Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said.

The airline said this new feature has been made possible through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

