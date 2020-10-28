Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card fastest to cross 1 million milestone

ICICI Bank has issued 1.4 million Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards, the bank informed on Wednesday. According to ICICI Bank and Amazon Pay, the credit card has become fastest in the country to cross one million milestone. Amazon Pay and ICICI Bank introduced the co-branded credit card in 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudipta Roy, head-unsecured assets, ICICI Bank said, "The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card has received an amazing response from customers, which is the catalyst behind the milestone that the card has achieved in a short time".

Amazon pay ICICI Bank credit card has no joining or annual fee. The credit cardholder gets five per cent reward points for Amazon Prime members and three per cent or all other customers shopping on Amazon.in. The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders also get two per cent reward points for movie booking, travel booking, bill payment from Amazon India's website.

Vikas Bansal, Director and Head Financial Services, Amazon Pay said, "To make digital payments more convenient and seamless we have introduced instant issuance of cards in under 60 seconds and 100 per cent digital video KYC enabled issuance".

