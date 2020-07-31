Bank holidays in August 2020: Complete list of bank holidays in coming month

Visiting a bank for some urgent business only to find out that the bank is closed today is not an experience anyone would be delighted. Knowing which days are bank holidays important especially for people who have frequent business there.

According to the Reserve Bank of India banks in some cities will be closed on a few days in the month of August. Banks will be closed for festivals such as Eid-ul-Adha, Raksha Bandhan, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Patriot's Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Teej, Karma Puja and Thiruvonam/Indra Jatra. Though, some these bank holidays will only apply to banks in certain states.

The only nation-wide bank holidays in August are Eid-ul-Adha on August 1 and Independence Day of August 15.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays in August 2020:

August 3: On account of Raksha Bandhan, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow, among others,

August 11: Banks in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad and Patna, among others, will remain closed for Sri Krishna Janmastami.

August 12: On account of Sri Krishna Janmashtami banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar because

August 13: On account of Patriot's Day, banks in Imphal will remain closed

August 20: Banks will remain closed in Guwahati for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 21: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok for Teej.

August 22: On account of Ganesh Chaturthi banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji will remain closedAugust 29: Banks in Jammu, Ranchi and Srinagar will remain closed for Karma Puja/Ashura.

