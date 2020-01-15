Business Today
Bank strike on January 31, February 1 over demands of wage hike

Bank strike in India News: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13. UFBU is seeking at least a 15-per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent

Last Updated: January 15, 2020  | 17:08 IST
Bank strike on January 31, February 1 over demands of wage hike
Bank unions have threatened indefinite strike from April 1 if their demands are not met (Representative image)

Bank unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike starting January 31 after talks with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) over wage revision failed to bear results.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine trade unions, said they will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13. UFBU is seeking at least a 15-per cent hike, but the IBA has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent, UFBU state convenor Siddartha Khan told PTI.

"From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike," Khan said.

The last wage revision meeting was held on January 13.

(With PTI inputs)

