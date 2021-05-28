Business Today
City Union Bank net profit grows 24% to Rs 592.82 crore in FY21

The Tamil Nadu-based bank had reported a net loss at Rs 95.29 crore during last quarter of FY20-21, the City Union Bank said in a BSE filing

twitter-logoPTI | May 28, 2021 | Updated 17:59 IST
For the year ending March 31, 2021, net profits of the bank grew to Rs 592.82 crore from Rs 476.31 crore

Private sector City Union Bank has reported net profit at Rs 111.18 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The Tamil Nadu-based bank had reported a net loss at Rs 95.29 crore during corresponding quarter previous year, the City Union Bank said in a BSE filing.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, net profits of the bank grew to Rs 592.82 crore from Rs 476.31 crore.

Total income for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 was at Rs 1,121.43 crore as compared to Rs 1,220.98 crore registered in the same quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, total income stood at Rs 4,839.45 crore as against Rs 4,848.54 crore during corresponding period last year.

Also Read: RBI fines City Union Bank, 3 other lenders over violation of directions

